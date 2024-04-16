Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Marie Curie". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,1 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Marie Curie" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7161 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
