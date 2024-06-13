Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mother's Health Center". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

