Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mother's Health Center". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
