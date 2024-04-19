Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 85,752,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1979 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
