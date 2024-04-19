Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1979 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1979 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 85,752,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1979 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Bereska - January 27, 2021
Seller Bereska
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

