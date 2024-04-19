2 Zlote 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1979 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (11) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (1) MS66 (5) Service NGC (6) GCN (1)