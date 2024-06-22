Pattern 2 Zlote 1979 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1979 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

