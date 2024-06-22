Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1979 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,1 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1979 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67+ NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
