Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1979 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1979 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1979 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,1 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1979 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1979 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

