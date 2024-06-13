Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

