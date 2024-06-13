Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

