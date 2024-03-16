Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,1 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Ludwig Zamenhof" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370454 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Ludwig Zamenhof", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
