Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3090 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

