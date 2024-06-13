Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mother's Health Center". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

