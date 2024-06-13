Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mother's Health Center". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mother's Health Center" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mother's Health Center" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 32 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 32 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1979 "Mother's Health Center", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

