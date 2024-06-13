Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mother's Health Center". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2558 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1979 "Mother's Health Center", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
