Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

