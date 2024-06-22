Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
