Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Lynx" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2389 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
