Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Lynx" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2389 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Lynx" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Lynx", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

