20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,007,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5744 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
