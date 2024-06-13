20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5744 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

