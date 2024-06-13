Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,007,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5744 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
