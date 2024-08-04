Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Copper-nickel commemorative coins 20 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

20 Zlotych 1974

25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW JMN Copper-Nickel 2,000,000 0 16
20 Zlotych 1975

International Women's Year
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1975 MW AJ Copper-Nickel 2,000,000 0 21
20 Zlotych 1978

Maria Konopnicka
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1978 MW Copper-Nickel 2,010,000 0 20
20 Zlotych 1978

First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1978 MW Copper-Nickel 2,009,000 0 20
20 Zlotych 1979

International Year of the Child
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Copper-Nickel 2,007,000 5,000 0 28
20 Zlotych 1980

XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Copper-Nickel 2,012,000 5,000 0 30
20 Zlotych 1980

50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Copper-Nickel 2,069,200 5,000 0 28
