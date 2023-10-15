Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,009,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

