20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (20) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (6) MS66 (7) MS65 (3) MS63 (1) Service NGC (17) GCN (1)