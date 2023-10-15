Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,009,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (9)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search