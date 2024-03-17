Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,012,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1980 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search