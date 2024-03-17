20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (5) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) PF68 (3) PF67 (8) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (22)

Seller All companies

Coinhouse (3)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (3)