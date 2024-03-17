Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,012,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
