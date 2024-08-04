Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1980

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1980 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1980 MW
5 Zlotych 1980 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Zlote 1980 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1980 MW
2 Zlote 1980 MW
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Zloty 1980 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1980 MW
1 Zloty 1980 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 20 Groszy 1980 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1980 MW
20 Groszy 1980 MW
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10 Groszy 1980 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1980 MW
10 Groszy 1980 MW
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 18

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Gold
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 143
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Bolesław I the Brave
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Bolesław I the Brave Gold
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Casimir I the Restorer
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Casimir I the Restorer Gold
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 34

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Flame
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Without Flame
Average price 20 $
Sales
1 37
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Bolesław I the Brave
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Bolesław I the Brave Silver
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Casimir I the Restorer
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Casimir I the Restorer Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
100 Zlotych 1980 MW XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Jan Kochanowski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Jan Kochanowski
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Jan Kochanowski Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
1 36
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Capercaillie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Capercaillie
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Capercaillie Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 60

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Bolesław I the Brave
50 Zlotych 1980 MW Bolesław I the Brave Copper-Nickel
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Casimir I the Restorer
50 Zlotych 1980 MW Casimir I the Restorer Copper-Nickel
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
20 Zlotych 1980 MW XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Copper-Nickel
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
20 Zlotych 1980 MW 50 Years of Dar Pomorza Copper-Nickel
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 28

Pattern coins

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Gold
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Bronze
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Gold
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Bronze
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Gold
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel. Without Flame
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel. Flame
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Without Flame
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Flame
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel. Without Flame
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel. Flame
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Without Flame
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Flame
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Silver
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Silver
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer Silver
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer Silver
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Jan Kochanowski Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie Nickel
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie Silver
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie Nickel
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Capercaillie Silver
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza Silver
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Copper-Nickel
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Copper-Nickel
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer
50 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Casimir I the Restorer Copper-Nickel
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Copper-Nickel
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza Copper-Nickel
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern 50 Years of Dar Pomorza Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern The Lodz uprising 1905
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern The Lodz uprising 1905
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern The Lodz uprising 1905 Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern The Lodz uprising 1905
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern The Lodz uprising 1905
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern The Lodz uprising 1905 Copper-Nickel
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Barricade Battles
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Barricade Battles
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Barricade Battles Nickel
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Barricade Battles
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Barricade Battles
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern Barricade Battles Copper-Nickel
Average price 930 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search