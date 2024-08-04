Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1980
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
Silver commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Flame
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 46
200 Zlotych 1980 MW XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Without Flame
Average price 20 $
Sales
1 37
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
20 Zlotych 1980 MW XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Copper-Nickel
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 30
Pattern coins
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 41
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Gold
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 4
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Bronze
Average price —
Sales
0 0
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 37
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Gold
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 32
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Bronze
Average price —
Sales
0 0
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel. Without Flame
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 31
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel. Flame
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 30
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Without Flame
Average price —
Sales
0 0
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Flame
Average price —
Sales
0 0
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel. Without Flame
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 26
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Nickel. Flame
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 26
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Without Flame
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 8
200 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980 Silver. Flame
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 6
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 34
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Silver
Average price —
Sales
0 0
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 20
100 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 10
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 35
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Copper-Nickel
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 2
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 33
20 Zlotych 1980 MW Pattern XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980 Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 1
