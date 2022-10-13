Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)