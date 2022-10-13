Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search