Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

