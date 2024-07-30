Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 2150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1980 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search