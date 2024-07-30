Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Niemczyk (17)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (8)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 2150 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
