Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,020
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
