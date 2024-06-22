Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,020

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

