Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395072 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 270. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (5) Condition (slab) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)