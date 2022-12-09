Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395072 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 270. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
