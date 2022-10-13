Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 7,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1980 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search