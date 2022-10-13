Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 7,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

