Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1980 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 60,623,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1980 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search