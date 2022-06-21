Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1980 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1980 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1980 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 60,623,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1980 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1980 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 10, 2018
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
