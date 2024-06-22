Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 36,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,7334 oz) 22,8125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,018

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

