Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 36,5 g
- Pure silver (0,7334 oz) 22,8125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,018
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search