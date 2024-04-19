100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (35) UNC (10) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF69 (3) PF67 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

