100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
