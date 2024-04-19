Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

