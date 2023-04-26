Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Nickel. Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. Flame. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7139 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (10) Condition (slab) SP68 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

