Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,020
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search