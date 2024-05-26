200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 979 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 330. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (33) UNC (18) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF69 (8) ULTRA CAMEO (7) Service NGC (8)

