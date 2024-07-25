Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,564,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (8)
- COINSNET (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search