50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

