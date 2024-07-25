Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,564,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

