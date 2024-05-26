Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Numis Poland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
