200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (45) UNC (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF69 (5) PF68 (1) PF63 (6) ULTRA CAMEO (11) Service NGC (12)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

HERVERA (2)

Inasta (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stare Monety (8)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (5)

Wu-eL (2)