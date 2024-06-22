Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 17,1 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place April 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
