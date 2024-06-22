Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place April 23, 2022.

