Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Flame
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,620
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377555 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search