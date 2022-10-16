Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377555 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)