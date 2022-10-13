Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
