100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

