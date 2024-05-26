Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Capercaillie". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1980 "Capercaillie" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
