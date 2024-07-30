Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
