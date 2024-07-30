Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

