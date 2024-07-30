Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3250 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 49,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1)