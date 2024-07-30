Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 6

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3250 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 49,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
