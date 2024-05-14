Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
