Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" (Pattern) at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition PF50
Selling price
******
******

