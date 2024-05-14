Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) PF50 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)