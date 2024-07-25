Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,069,200
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1740 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

