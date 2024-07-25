20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1740 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

