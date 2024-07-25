Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1980 MW "50 Years of Dar Pomorza". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,069,200
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1740 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (4)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1980 "50 Years of Dar Pomorza", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
