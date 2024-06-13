50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4472 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (4) PF67 (4) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (2)