Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,504,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4472 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
