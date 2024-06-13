Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,504,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4472 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

