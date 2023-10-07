Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,1 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2586 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numimarket (5)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search