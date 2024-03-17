Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Jan Kochanowski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2441 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price


Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF68 GIBON
Selling price


Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price


