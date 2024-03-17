Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Jan Kochanowski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2441 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF68 GIBON
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1980 "Jan Kochanowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

