Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 MW "Jan Kochanowski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1980 "Jan Kochanowski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2441 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

