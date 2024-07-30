Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
