Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
554 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

