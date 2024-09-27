Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. Flame

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1980 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
