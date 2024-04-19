Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1980 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10,100,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1980 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1610 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
