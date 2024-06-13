Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,3 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 "Barricade Battles" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1980 "Barricade Battles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
