Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,3 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 "Barricade Battles" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "Barricade Battles" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1980 "Barricade Battles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

