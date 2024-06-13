Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11,3 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
