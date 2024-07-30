Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,250
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27879 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
