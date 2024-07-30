Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,250

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27879 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Service
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Heritage - February 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Heritage - July 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

