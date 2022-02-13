Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Without Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Without Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

