Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Silver. Without Flame (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Without Flame
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Silver. Without Flame. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search