Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1980 "The Lodz uprising 1905" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1980 MW "The Lodz uprising 1905" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

