2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
742 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
