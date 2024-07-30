Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
742 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
655 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1980 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

