Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

