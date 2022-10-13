Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
