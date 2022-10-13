Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 MW "Casimir I the Restorer". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1980 "Casimir I the Restorer" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3)