Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,1 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

