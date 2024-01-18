Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,1 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1980
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (11)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search