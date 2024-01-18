Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 MW "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1980 "XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

